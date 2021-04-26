Neha Kakkar Shares 'ray Of Hope' While Spending Time With Her Husband In COVID Lockdown

Singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle on Sunday, April 25, to express her "ray of hope" during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. Kakkar shared a video of the beautiful view from the window of her home in Mumbai. Kakkar penned an elaborate note on she is trying to stay positive while spending time with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, in the lockdown.

Neha Kakkar's 'ray of hope' in lockdown

In Neha Kakkar's Instagram video, she was seen walking toward the balcony where Rohanpreet was already enjoying the sunset view in casual attire wearing shorts, a t-shirt, and a cap. Kakkar surprised him and said from behind "I love you baby" and headed to show the beautiful sunset view and said, "look the rays are so visible". She then showed the view of a beach at the side and the building of Mumbai, local trains, and zoomed in to a ground where some people were playing cricket and she says "wondering if they are wearing masks". Later, Rohanpreet shot her photographs in which she was seen in a floral black dress. She added both of their pictures at the end of the video in which they were seen pretending to hold the sun in their hand.

Neha penned a note about her staying home with her husband and how they were trying to look at positives in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She wrote, "Must say I have been Feeling Low about whatever is happening around all of us because of COVID 19 still My Husband, My Family and I myself have been trying our best and making sure that We all take things seriously but also think Positive and find happiness in everything".

Talking about the view she added, "So Today in the evening when we opened our windows I realized we hardly get to see this Beautiful View of Our Own House coz We’re either Traveling or Out for Work, At least now in Lockdown We can make a full use of Our Beautiful House here in Mumbai!". She concluded sending love to her followers and wrote "Sending You all Loads and Loads of Positivity, Love and Praying for Everyone".

After she added the video to her Instagram feed, husband Rohanpreet Singh wrote "Positive Vibes!!" with a queen, praying hands, halo face, and several other emoticons. Her fellow singer and pal Tony Kakkar wrote "Blessed life. Love you both. Wish you more and more happiness" with a red heart emoticon. Her followers also asked her to stay safe at home and returned her love with several red hearts, fire, and heart eyes emoticons.

Promo Image Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

