Neha Kakkar Thanks Fans For Loving Her And Jaani's Song 'Jinke Liye'

Neha Kakkar is one of the best Indian playback singers. Having sung songs like London Thumakda, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and more, Neha has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Neha Kakkar is a very popular name in the singing industry today, but what fans are unaware of is that she is a self-made star.

Neha Kakkar has given the music industry some great songs, in various languages. Recently, Neha Kakkar and Jaani’s song, Jinke Liye released, and received immense love from the audience and fans. Neha Kakkar has made an adorable post on Instagram thanking the fans for showing so much love to their song. Read ahead to know more-

Neha Kakkar thanks fans for loving Jinke Liye

The song, Jinke Liye, is from the album Jaani Ve. It is sung by Neha Kakkar and Jaani. Jaani also marks as the composer and the lyricist of the song. The music of the song is by B-Praak.

Jaani is a famous Indian songwriter and music composer, associated with Punjabi and Hindi music industry. Jaani and Neha Kakkar have also collaborated previously. The first time the two artists came together was for the song, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Laagi. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar, the music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi. Jaani is the lyricist of the song.

