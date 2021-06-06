Neha Kakkar's Birthday: Rohanpreet Singh Pens Note, Feels 'honored To Be Her Husband'

Singer Neha Kakkar ringed in her 33rd birthday on June 6 and received an endearing wish from her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet penned a love decked note for his wife where he called her his 'queen' and promised to love her 'each and every minute of his life. Apart from the romantic note, the singer also gave a glimpse of the midnight birthday celebrations that were planned and executed by Rohanpreet.

Rohanpreet Singh pens a sweet note on Neha Kakkar's birthday

The Nehu Da Vyah singer took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife while promising to ‘take care of her’ just like his family and fans. He also wrote how he feels ‘honoured’ to be her husband. “Hey, My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar. Today Is Your Birthday. I just want to say that with the amount of care and concern I have shown towards you, in times' to come, I promise to be more concerning towards you. I promise to give you every happiness that you deserve in this world. ho. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love (sic)." He further added, "I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen (sic)."

Rohanpreet also shared a photo from the midnight celebration, which features the birthday cake and decorative balloons. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh released their latest music video, Khad Tainu Main Dassa on May 18. The couple is winning hearts with their new song that tries to capture life after marriage. While its music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal, it has been crooned by Neha and Rohanpreet. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 last year. The couple got married in the presence of close family and friends in New Delhi. The two first met on the sets of the song Nehu Da Vyah and fell in love with each other

IMAGE: NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREET/Instagram

