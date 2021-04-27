Neha Kakkar's Throwback Pics Prompt Rohanpreet Singh To Say She Is From "heaven"

Aao Raja singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 27, to share her throwback pictures from her hometown. The 32-year-old singer who hails from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, added "heaven" in the location of the post. In the string of images, Kakkar was seen in a maxi length floral off-shoulder blue dress with a thigh-high slit paired with a longline semi-sheer blue shrug. The Kar Gayi Chull singer sported a pair of clunky sunglasses and had let her hair down. Kakkar posed in a picturesque location of nature in which she was standing on rocks surrounded by a stream of water. The singer wrote in the caption "Throwback Pictures from The City I was born in. Lucky Me!!" with heart eyes, halo face, and joining hands emoticons.

Neha Kakkar tagged her location as heaven, prompting a sweet response from her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh. He wrote, "You Are From Heaven Only!! Atti Sundar" with a queen, red heart, and hugging emoticons. While Rohanpreet's comment was adorable, it was Neha's reply that won everyone's heart. She replied, "Aww.. Isliye god gave me an Angel like You?" with a face with three hearts and halo face emoticons. Her followers complimented her pictures and dropped many heart eyes, red hearts, and fire emoticons in the comments.

A sneak peek at Neha Kakkar's photos on Instagram

Neha Kakkar recently took her Instagram to handle on Sunday to express her "ray of hope" during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. Kakkar added a video of a beautiful view from her home in Mumbai in which Rohanpreet was already enjoying the view from the balcony. After showing the view, Rohanpreet shot her photographs in which she was seen in a floral black dress. She added both of their pictures at the end of the video in which they were seen pretending to hold the sun in their hand. She wrote in the caption that she was feeling low with the ongoing pandemic; however, she and her husband were trying to stay positive and find "happiness in everything". She added that she opened her window in the evening and she never realised how beautiful the view was since she usually keeps traveling because of work. She wrote in the end "At least now in Lockdown We can make a full use of Our Beautiful House here in Mumbai! Sending You all Loads and Loads of Positivity, Love and Praying for Everyone".

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet celebrated their 6 month anniversary on April 24. Kakkar shared a bunch of mushy pictures with Rohanpreet on Saturday and called him "the best husband ever," who still "wins her heart" every single day in the caption. In the love-filled pictures, the couple can be seen sporting winter outfits and laughing delightfully with all their hearts.

Promo Image Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

