Neha Sharma Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her 'day At The Gym', Says 'Staying Active'

On Thursday night, Neha Sharma took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her exercise session at the gym. "Day out at the gym," she wrote while sharing the video. The Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story actor could be seen performing a difficult exercise with heavy equipment. She went on to pen hashtags like 'staying active', 'fitness motivation', 'fitness', 'staying healthy'. Neha Sharma's workout videos often surface on the internet and fans rushed to drop comments on it.

Complimenting Neha Sharma's fitness, a user wrote, "Powered up," whereas another fan penned, "See her hard work." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and awestruck emoticons. Take a look at Neha Sharma's Instagram post here.

Neha's 'day out at the gym'

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's Gf Patralekhaa Elated As 'The White Tiger' Poster Is Up In New York

Recently, Neha Sharma posted an array of BTS photos from her upcoming movie, Aafatehishq. Sharing the glimpses, she wrote, "Various moods of my beloved Lallo from Indrajeet’s Nattoji’s Aafatehishq." She also promised fans that the trailer will be unveiled soon. The upcoming ZEE5 movie will also star Namit Das, Deepak Dobriyal, Amit Sial, among others. Neha called it the "labour of love" and wrote that "falling in love is injurious to health." Neha's sister Aisha was one of the firsts to congratulate the former.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares His 'fav Bits' From His Second Single Album 'Casanova'; Watch

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note On Ritu Nanda's 1st Death Anniversary

Neha Sharma jetted off to Florida to ring in the New Year with her sister. The duo shared many glimpses from their trip. Firstly, they relished a meal at Fort Lauderdale and then also set out for some sight-seeing. Right from sharing goofy photos to exploring different places, they did it all. In January, Neha posted another set of pictures from Miami in which she donned a pretty blue dress and left her hair naturally open. "Soaking the sun," she wrote while sharing her pics.

On the work front, she was last seen in the movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film opened to great reviews from fans. She was also a part of Illegal, which gained praises from many. Neha thanked fans for the love and wrote that this was a beautiful and enriching experience for her. "Thank you for embarking on this journey with us," she added. Reportedly, she has a Punjabi film in the pipeline.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's 'music Industry Nothing Without Neha Kakkar' Statement Sparks Funny Comments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.