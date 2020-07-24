Neha Sharma Looks Sultry In White Shirt As She Poses In A Bathtub; See Photo

Actor Neha Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a throwback Thursday picture of herself. In the picture put up, the actor can be seen relaxing at an exotic location which has a classic white bathtub. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they can be seen expressing it in the comments section of the post. People can also be seen talking about how they miss the outdoors and going out on vacations.

Neha Sharma’s gorgeous picture

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently shared a stunning picture of herself on social media. In the picture posted, the actor could be seen relaxing in a ceramic bathtub while she seemed to be on a holiday. In the picture posted, Neha Sharma can be seen dressed in a white shirt while she poses with her legs crossed and placed at the rim of the tub. She can also be seen fidgeting with her wet hair, which rests on one side of her shoulder. She has skipped the accessories and can be seen wearing light makeup to suit the simple look.

In the caption for the post, Neha Sharma can be seen remembering the holiday and the vibe showcased through the picture. She has put up a bathtub emoticon in the caption while mentioning that it is a part of the throwback Thursday segment. The actor has also received a lot of love in the comments section of the picture. Have a look at the post from Neha Sharma’s Instagram here:

On the work front, Neha Sharma is all set to be seen in a music video with actor Sidharth Shukla. The two actors will be a part of the upcoming music video, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai while the composition has been done by Rajat Pagal. There is a lot of anticipation around the music video as fans found the first look from the musical piece promising. Sidharth Shukla’s fans have been flooding social networking sites with trending hashtags on the actor as it is all set to release on July 31, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Neha Sharma Instagram

