Neha Sharma Motivates Fans With Workout Video, Shares Mantra 'sweat & Repeat'

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently took to social media to share a workout video from her morning routine. The actor is seen using a piece of cardio equipment while upbeat music plays in the background. The actor has indicated through the caption that her mantra is to work hard and repeat the schedule every day until the goal is achieved. Neha Sharma’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to get regular motivational doses from the actor.

Neha Sharma’s fitness regimen

Bollywood artist Neha Sharma recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. Through the short video, the actor tried motivating her fans and also established that she gains immense happiness by working out on a regular basis. In the clip, Neha is seen using an elliptical, which is great equipment for cardiovascular exercise. The actor can be seen delightfully showing her fans the distance she has covered and how happy she is with the achievement. She is also seen winking at the camera while wearing a bright smile across her face. Neha Sharma has shown the elliptical screen which mentions that the actor has been using the machine for close to 51 units.

In this Instagram update, Neha Sharma is seen donning a proper workout outfit that allows easy movement of muscles. She is seen wearing a simple sports bra which has colourful prints all around. She is also seen wearing a pair of carrot-cut joggers with a pair of matching sports shoes. The remix version of the song Lean On can also be heard in the background while the video is being recorded.

In the caption for the post, Neha Sharma has mentioned that she follows the mantra, ‘sweat and repeat’ as it keeps her active and consistent. She has also added a series of motivating hashtags at the end of the caption. Have a look at the post on Neha Sharma’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have complimented Neha Sharma’s dedication level. A few people have also used befitting emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Neha Sharma Instagram

