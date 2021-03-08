Neha Sharma Posts Video Of Herself Vibing To Badshah's Song: 'Dimple Choubey Says Hello'

Neha Sharma on March 7 posted a video of herself sitting and enjoying the tunes of Badshah’s Kamaal. In the caption of the video, she said that it was her character Dimple Chaubey from her upcoming film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, who was greeting her followers. She also lauded Badshah for his song and said, “@badboyshah this song of yours" with a lovestruck emoticon.

Neha Sharma enjoys the Kamaal song

In Neha Sharma’s video, she can be seen wearing a white top with black threadwork and she paired it with a pair of blue pants. She has a simple necklace on her neck that comprises a small silver pendant hanging off a plain black string. For her makeup, she has a prominent amount of reddish blush on her cheek and a dark nude shade of lipstick. Her eyes have a little bit of kohl in them and her eyelashes are coated in mascara.

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, Neha Sharma's Instagram saw the actor dressed in a traditional avatar. The actor who has been captured with a brass plate in her hand is wearing an orange salwar suit that has some gold embellishment on it. Her hair has been pulled back from her face. Neha Sharma has completed her look with some gold bangles and a gold bindi as well.

