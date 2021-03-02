Neha Sharma Reacts Hilariously When Her 'favorite Toxic Person' Texts Again

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 actor Neha Sharma recently added a video update on social media and many fans were left in awe of her cuteness. She posted a cute video clip of herself showcasing her way as to how she reacts when she gets a text from her favourite toxic person.

When Neha’s fav toxic person texts her

Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this quirky video of herself in which she can be seen showing off her look in a green coloured jumpsuit with an upbeat audio clip in the background. In the video, she can first be seen smiling at the camera then suddenly looking to her side and then depicting a shocked expression and saying, “Oh shit!, here we go again”. She then mentioned that this is how she would react when she would receive a text from her favourite toxic person and further added a symbol of a broken heart in the end.

Many of the fans took to Neha Sharma’s Instagram post and commented how beautiful she looked in her latest video clip. Many of them added fire symbols to express their feelings about how they find her super stunning. Many of them admired her beauty and added heart-eyed emojis along with flying kiss emojis in the comments. Some of them even stated in the comments as to how much they loved her and dropped in comments such as ‘cuteness overloaded’. Take a look at Neha Sharma’s Instagram and see how the fans reacted to her cute video clip.



Neha Sharma recently added a ravishing photo of herself on Instagram and left all her fans amazed. One of the latest Neha Sharma’s photos consisted of her classy look in an all-white attire having a white coloured background with green bushes. In the photo, she can be seen capturing a selfie while someone else was capturing that moment of her. In the caption, she added how she was caught in action and mentioned how she missed posting it yesterday and called it a throwback photo. The fans were thrilled to see her in white while many of them loved her hilarious caption and added laughing emojis in the comment section.

