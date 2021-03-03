Neha Sharma Shares BTS Still From 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' Sets Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma's upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra recently went on floors. The actor shared a BTS still from her movie sets with Jogi aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The upcoming romantic-comedy film is directed by Kushan Nandy. Check out Neha Sharma's latest still from her film.

Neha Sharma's BTS still from Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Jogira Sara Ra Ra features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. On Wednesday, March 3, Neha Sharma shared a still from their film on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Dimple and Jogi say Helloo from the sets of #jogirasararara." Take a look.

Nawaz shared the same pic captioning it as, "A few speed breakers but the ride is ON! Here's an 'aawwff' camera moment from #JogiraSaraRaRa."

The rom-com reunites Nawazuddin and director Kushan after their 2017 action-thriller film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Sharing another pic from his movie shoots, Nawaz wrote, "Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa.." and shared the below post on his social media account on February 27.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, Jogira Sara Ra Ra's cast also features Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The film is backed by Naeem A Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, while the movie is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Jogira Sara Ra Ra tells the romantic story of an oddball couple which is set in a small town. The film is being shot extensively in and around Lucknow, according to a Hindu report.

Neha Sharma was last seen on the big screen in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, after which she appeared in a web series titled Illegal as well as in a Punjabi film titled Ik Sandhu Hunda Si. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in the Netflix film Serious Men directed by Sudhir Mishra. Next, the actor will be seen in an upcoming American-Indian-Bangladeshi drama film called No Land's Man directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. The film follows the journey of a South Asian man whose life gets complicated after meeting an Australian woman in America.

