Neha Sharma Stuns In White Bikini, Says She Has Holiday On Her Mind

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself. In the photo, the Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actress can be seen posing for the camera as she sports a white bikini with a white shirt on top of it. The actress had little to no makeup. While she shared the photo, Neha wrote in her captions that she had "holiday on her mind".

Fans react to Neha Sharma's latest post

Neha Sharma's Instagram has over 11 million followers. Fans quickly filled the comments section with heart and love eyes emoji. Most of the fans commented that the actress looked really pretty. One fan commented that Neha was looking amazing while another fan commented that the picture was very beautiful.

Neha Sharma's photos of her workout routine

Neha Sharma's photos often feature the actress working out. The actress often uploads photos and videos showing her workout regime. She also shared a photo with her sister and fellow actress Aisha Sharma in the gym. In the photo, both the sisters struck a pose and were seen wearing almost identical gym/sportswear. While sharing the photo, Neha wrote "Back to the grind with Aisha Sharma" in her caption and tagged the latter in the post. Take a look at Neha Sharma's photos and videos of her workout regime.

Neha Sharma's upcoming movies

The actress made her debut with the Telugu movie Chirutha opposite Ram Charan in 2007. The movie marked the debut of both the actors. Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie Crook alongside Emraan Hashmi. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri. The actress went on to feature in various other movies like Mubarakan, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Youngistaan, Tanhaji and Tum Bin II. She will next be seen in the movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra which also features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The movie is a romantic drama and is being directed by Kushan Nandy. The actress took to her Instagram and announced that her movie would start shooting from February 2021.

Source: Neha Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.