Neha Sharma Has Jackets For Every Occasion & These Pics Prove It

Neha Sharma always sets serious fashion goals every time she flaunts her outfits on social media. From having an excellent collection of co-ord sets and fancy date night dresses, the actor surely knows how to slay it in all. She also has an amazing collection of jackets and if her photos are anything to go by, she knows how to pair them just right. Take a look at Neha Sharma' jacket collection.

Neha Sharma's jacket collection

Long Jackets

Neha Sharma has a wide range of co-ord sets. Right from a plain white co-ord set to a floral print co-ord set, Neha Sharma has it all. And we love how the actor has paired her co-ord set with a transparent jacket in this pic. The outfit is perfect for summers and can also make one look sharp and neat.

Denim

A denim jacket is a must-have. Denim jackets are perfect to go with a dress or a pair of jeans and t-shirts. The actor knows to pair denim over denim and slay in this look. Neha Sharma's Instagram has a lot of pictures of her in different denim jackets so fans have a variety of options to choose from if they wish to take cues from her.

Fur jacket

When Neha is vacationing abroad, she never fails to carry her fur jackets along. The actor has a varied collection of beautiful fur and quilt jackets. She has a beautiful baby pink jacket and a plain white one that can go with almost any outfit. Check out the pics above.

