Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Spill Beans On Celebrating First Holi As Married Couple

One of Indian television's most sought after couples, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, have set major couple goals for fans with their adorable glimpses on social media as well as their latest stint on Star Plus' couple reality show Smart Jodi. The duo, who tied the knot last year, are all ready to clock their first Holi celebrations as a married couple.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the duo, who will be shooting for their daily soap on the festival, quipped that they wouldn't mind engaging in a “water fight” with one another. Bhatt quipped that they'll 'hit each other with balloons', while Aishwarya maintained that she'll bombard Bhatt with water balloons as they're her favourite.

Although the duo isn't too enthused about celebrating the festival with a lot of colours, they wished for “happiness and peace” to prevail. Bhatt revealed that it's been a long time since he played Holi with colours, and his family only goes as far as to put a Tikka.

He also mentioned that Sharma was the only reason his family celebrated Holi with more pomp and fervour last year. "She surprised everyone at home by bringing a few colours. It was low-key but we enjoyed it,” he added.

Recalling their childhood memories of the festival, Bhatt mentioned they played a lot of Holi, with his father helping him in filling up the balloons. Aishwarya revealed going on all out on the festival of colours, dressing everyone red and blue, including strangers. She added, "I used to play with hard colours, but now it’s all organic."

Lastly, Sharma gushed over her husband, stating that she always wanted a man like him. He is as crazy as I am, which people can’t see. I wish they saw his crazy side," she added.

The television sweethearts fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin last year, and after a whirlwind romance, decided to get engaged last year. They tied the knot towards 2021 end, and dropping official glimpses from the ceremony n Instagram, wrote, "From 1 to 2. From “ME” to “WE” From “YOURS” and “MINE” to “OURS” We achieved TOGETHERNESS."

