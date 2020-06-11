Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay’s Throwback Wedding Pictures Are A Must See

Neil Nitin Mukesh surprised his fans and the film fraternity when he announced his marriage to Rukmini Sahay. The couple got to know each other through an arranged marriage setting. A few pictures from the wedding festivities recently surfaced on social media. Read on:

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wedding pictures

Recently, several pictures of Neil Nitin Mukesh’s larger than life wedding to Rukmini Sahay surfaced on social media. The pictures show the couple taking part in the wedding festivities. The pictures are from the main wedding ceremony where the couple can be seen taking vows.

In one of the pictures, Neil Nitin Mukesh is seen holding his wife, Rukmini Sahay from the back while lovingly gazing at her. The second picture has the couple taking the 'pheras' around a pyre. Neil Nitin Mukesh is then seen applying sindoor to Rukmini Sahay’s forehead.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s father Nitin Mukesh also shares a laugh with the couple in one of the pictures. There was also a shot of Neil Nitin Mukesh in the wedding attire complete with n a beige and maroon sherwani. On the other hand, Rukmini Sahay looked breathtaking in her bridal shot where she is seen in her red lehenga paired with gorgeous gold jewellery. The last picture had both Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay against a beautiful background which is proof of their fairytale wedding.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Neil Nitin Mukesh got married to Rukmini Sahay in 2017 in a grand wedding in Udaipur. The latter does not have any link to the film industry. However, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s parents have known each other for a long time before the marriage as well. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2018 named Nurvi.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay have been trying to keep their little one at home. The actor has been sharing several pictures and videos of what his little one is up to during this time. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s daughter Nurvi always steals the fans' hearts with her adorable antics.

