Neil Nitin Mukesh Cancels Wedding Anniversary Celebrations After Rajiv Kapoor's Demise

The entire film fraternity was left in a state of shock yesterday after the demise of veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor. The 58-year-old actor-director succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. While a lot of celebrities are coming forward to pay their last respects to Rajiv Kapoor, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also opened up about cancelling his wedding anniversary celebrations this year. Read on to know more about it.

Neil Nitin Mukesh cancels his anniversary celebrations

Rajiv Kapoor's death has shocked people around the country, and his friends, family, and well-wishers are paying their last respects to the Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Johnny Gaddar actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also expressed his shock and grief over Kapoor's passing away and talked about how there won't be any anniversary celebrations for him and his wife Rukmini this year. He stated that his family is in shock and there would be no celebrations this year and that Rajiv Kapoor was a dear family friend.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini had their fourth wedding anniversary yesterday, on February 9. The Saaho star took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with the late actors and brothers Rajiv and Rishi Kapoor from his wedding day. The wedding picture had Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife Rukmini, his father Nitin Mukesh, Rajiv Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor and they could be seen having a gala time on stage while singing. Neil's caption read, "Such a big loss for our family. We lost our most beloved chimpu uncle today. You have left us with nothing but the most fond memories of you. I will truly miss you loads. Love you forever chimpu uncle ❤️🤗. 💔RIP" You can see his Instagram post here.

Rajiv Kapoor's movies

The late actor made his debut with the 1983 film titled Ek Jaan Hain Hum, but the film that shot him to popularity was Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which released two years later, in 1985. He starred in the movie with actor Mandakini and it went on to become a blockbuster. He went on to act in films till the year 1990, after which he quit and took to direction and production. The movies he has acted in include Lover Boy, Zabardast, Aasmaan, and Hum To Chale Pardes.

