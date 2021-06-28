Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates Father Nitin Mukesh's Birthday; Pens A Heartfelt Note

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, on Sunday, wished his father a happy birthday by sharing an adorable video on social media. Wishing his father and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh on his 71st birthday, Neil penned a heartfelt note. The New York actor shared a video in which Nitin was seen cutting his birthday cake along with his granddaughter Nurvi.

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Instagram to share the adorable birthday wish. The video saw the veteran singer and his granddaughter celebrating his birthday by singing happy birthday and cutting a birthday cake. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest papa. You are my world. The best father, the Best grandfather ever. Have a fabulous day and an even better year ahead."

The Johnny Gaddaar actor further added, "You are my reason to smile. You are my biggest strength. I pray to God every day that He blesses you with all the happiness in the world. @nitinmukesh9 #happybirthday #71." The post sent Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram buzzing as the actor’s, as well as the singer’s fans, rushed in to drop comments to express their wishes. While many showed love by dropping emojis, a few others wished the veteran singer a special birthday.

Earlier this month, Neil had penned “HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO WORLDS BEST FATHER” while wishing his father on the occasion of Father's Day on Instagram. The post included a montage of pictures of the father-son duo. Neil Nitin Mukesh's father Nitin Mukesh is an acclaimed playback singer known for his work during the 1980s and 1990s. Some of his popular songs include My Name is Lakhan, So Gaya Yeh Jahan, Duma Dum Mast Kalandar, among others.

Neil Nitin Mukesh on the work front

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Johnny Gaddaar, went on to do over 20 films. Neil was last seen in the 2019 movie Bypass Road. He was also seen in the trilingual film Saaho, playing dual roles. The acclaimed actor has also penned the story, screenplay as well as script for the film Bypass Road. The movie was helmed by Naman Nitin Mukesh and featured Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: NEIL NITIN MUKESH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.