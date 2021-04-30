Neil Nitin Mukesh Gives Health Update About His Family With Throwback Pic

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family had recently tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor shared the news in an Instagram post. After a week’s time, the actor took to the social media platform again and shared that everyone was doing better now and is on the way to recovery. Scroll along to take a look at the post and what Neil has to say about it.

Neil Nitin Mukesh gives health update of his family

The actor took to his Instagram account on Friday, April 30, 2021, and shared an archive picture of himself. Talking about the picture, he wrote how it describes him in multiple roles and how much joy a pen, pencil and paper get him. He wrote, “An image that defines me in so many ways. A Thinker, A Dreamer, A Believer and so much more. Simply love how much joy a pen, pencil and paper can bring me. It is so therapeutic. Almost like you can talk to someone. When you draw it’s like you can describe your imagination. Simply put down your thoughts, your stories, the moments you cherish and send a prayer and wish to almighty for all the things that we are grateful for”.

Further on the actor wished for his fans and followers to have a great day and shared an update about his family’s health. He wrote, “Have a great day. All your wishes for our speedy recovery have been so encouraging. My family and I are much better and on our way to recovery. Sending all my love and prayers for your good health. Be Safe, Be Happy”. The post has received over 22k likes and a huge number of fans and followers flooding it with love, in their comments. Take a look at some of the comments, here.

A look at Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram post on testing positive

Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his feed on April 17, 2021, to inform his followers that he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor’s post read, “In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors”. Further on, he thanked everyone for the support and wishes, penning, “We thank all of you for your love and good wishes! Take care and stay safe!”.

Promo Image Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram

