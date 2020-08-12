Neil Nitin Mukesh Drops Savage Reply As Kunal Kohli Jokingly Calls Him A 'brat'

Director Kunal Kohli and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to Twitter to check on each other while remembering the time spent together on the sets of Kunal Kohli’s much-loved film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge. The quirky conversation started when Kunal Kohli highlighted that the film had released around this time in the year 2002. He also threw some light on how Neil Nitin Mukesh was quite the happening guy on the sets of the film while also calling him a “brat”.

Kunal Kohli and Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fun times

Kunal Kohli and his assistant director in the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Neil Nitin Mukesh, recently took to social media to ask each other about their well-being. The conversation started off when Kunal Kohli pointed out that the film had released around this time in the year 2002. He also thanked his assistant directors and actors for the memories made during the making of the film.

Neil Nitin Mukesh was quick to reply to this tweet as he found it hard to believe that it has been 18 years since the release of Mujhse Dosti Karoge. He also wrote about how he had learnt a number of things from the director while working with him on the film. He has also mentioned how proud he was of being able to assist Kunal Kohli right.

Wow!! It’s been 18 years already. Got to learn so much from you @kunalkohli so proud to have assisted on #MujhseDostiKaroge @yrf Have great memories!! https://t.co/K6JPHcmcAr — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 9, 2020

Kunal Kohli also replied to the actor’s tweet by asking him about his well-being. He also mentioned how happening it was to work and be around Neil Nitin Mukesh while he also addressed him as a “brat”. Neil Nitin Mukesh further replied to this tweet and jokingly indicated that Kunal Kohli was his guru in the process and hence he gets his mischief from there. He also sent out love to the director through the tweet. Have a look at the exchange here.

Neil baba. How’re you? Was never a day without something happening on or off set with you around. Quite the brat you were. Rather are 😉 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 11, 2020

Very well. Hope you and family are well ❤️ 😂 Main Apne Guru Ka hi chela tha sir . 😁😁❤️🤗🤗. Loads of love to you. https://t.co/a90EQFwxUI — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 11, 2020

Read Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares His Adorable ‘young Lord Krishna’ Moment On Janmashtami

Also read Neil Nitin Mukesh's Daughter Nurvi's Videos Will Make You Adore The Little Munchkin; Watch

About Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Mujhse Dosti Karoge is a romantic drama film which released in the year 2002. The plot of this film revolves around a young man named Raj who regularly writes to one of his friends, whom he also likes, only to find out later that the replies were coming from his another friend. It has been directed by Kunal Kohli who also contributed to the story of the film. Mujhse Dosti Karoge stars actors like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

Read Air India Plane Crash: Akshay, Farhan, Raveena, Preity And Others Express Condolences

Also read Neena Gupta's All-black Avatar Loved By Fans As They Say, 'You Look Like Diane Keaton'

Image Courtesy: Kunal Kohli and Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.