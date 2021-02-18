Neil Nitin Mukesh On 7 Khoon Maaf: Got This Film When Actors Were Conscious Of Their Image

Indian Hindi-language neo-noir black comedy-drama film 7 Khoon Maaf which was released in 2011 marked its 10 years on February 18, 2021. Based on a short story by Ruskin Bond, 7 Khoon Maaf plot revolved around the story of an Anglo-Indian woman, Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who murders all her seven husbands The film starred actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who gained critical acclaim for his role of one of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ character’s husband. As the movie has crossed a milestone, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared his experience during the casting and working in the film.

Also Read: 'Mine Forever': Neil Nitin Mukesh Celebrates '4 Years Of Togetherness' With Wife Rukmini

Neil Nitin Mukhesh on 7 Khoon Maaf and his role

According to Hindustan Times, Neil Nitin Mukesh praised 7 Khoon Maaf director and co-producer Vishal Bhardwaj at length. He said there was no actor in the country who would not want to work with the National Award-winning director Vishal Bhardwaj. The actor described Bhardwaj's work to be magical on-screen and his storytelling to be as beautiful as his music. He stated that Bhardwaj was a fantastic actor himself and that his depth of understanding emotions made him a dream teacher for students like him. He expressed that under Bharadwaj's guidance, he learned both the craft of nuanced performance and the technical expertise to execute a scene brilliantly.

While talking about the character he portrayed in the film of Major Edwin Rodrigues, he admits it was a tough one. He said it was a decision to break away from his previous image. The Players star stated that he, as an actor, preferred to portray the kind of roles on the screen that would leave a mark and have an impact on the audience. He revealed during the time when he was offered the role, many actors in the industry were very conscious of their on-screen persona and lover boy image. However, he found this opportunity to be another feather in his cap to portray the one-legged twitched-faced obsessive character on screen and also that he would get to work with the greats.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Cancels Wedding Anniversary Celebrations After Rajiv Kapoor's Demise

Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about 7 Khoon Maaf cast

Singing praises of his co-star in the film Priyanka Chopra Jonas, in the same article he said, Priyanka has always been one of the finest actors India has produced. He added her body of work and varied roles have always made her stand out. He expressed working with Priyanka and to share the same screen space with her was undoubtedly one of the best experiences in his career. The 7 Khoon Maaf cast also starred some renowned faces including the late Irrfan Khan, John Abraham, Annu Kapoor, Aleksandr Dyachenko, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Usha Uthup. Check out the trailer-

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Wishes 'darling Wife' Rukmini To Have A 'blessed Birthday'

Know about Neil Nitin Mukesh's movies and works

Neil Nitin Mukesh first appeared as a child artist for the movies Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Vaise Bharni in 1989. He resumed acting in 2007 and appeared for the title role in Johnny Gaddar which earned him a nomination for the Filmfare Award of Best Male Debut. His first commercial success was the thriller film New York in 2009 in which he starred with John Abraham and Katrina Kaif. He made his Tamil cinema debut with the majorly successful film Kaththi in 2014. Mukesh's highest-earning films include Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and the trilingual action thriller film Saaho.

Image source: Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh Lip-synching To Nurvi's 'Papa Chashmah Pehno' Chant Will Make Your Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.