Neil Nitin Mukesh Reminisces His School Memories; Fans Think He Looks Like Harry Potter

Neil Nitin Mukesh has been feeling nostalgic recently as he shared an old sepia-toned photo from his school days and reminisced simpler times. Standing bespectacled with four friends, the actor was seen smiling as they took one last picture on their last day of school. Some fans were shocked to see that the actor still looked the same whereas some users pointed out how similar he looked to Harry Potter!

The actor blamed the rains for hitting him with nostalgia. He wrote, "Is it just me or the rains always bring out that nostalgic feeling. Here is a throwback pic of my childhood buddies Prasanna, Saurabh, Jeetu, Bhavik and me, on the last day of school. #friendsforever." Look at Neil Nitin Mukesh's throwback photo here:

On Neil Nitin Mukesh's throwback photo, many users revisited their own school times. One user commented, "School life is best life." A few users thought that Neil Nitin Mukesh's childhood self looked very similar to the fictional character of Harry Potter!

Comparisons with his father and grandfather

Neil Nitin Mukesh is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and the son of Nitin Mukesh who is also a big playback singer. Several times he has been compared to the likes of his father and grandfather. Even recently, he was asked by a fan on Twitter if he possessed similar singing skills to which he had a humble response:

Thank you so much. And to answer your question. No one can sing like my Beloved grandfather ,legendary Mukesh ji or my father , Nitin Mukesh ji. ❤️🤗🙏🏻. But I do sing (not a bathroom singer😉) https://t.co/yBWj2y60yf — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 29, 2021

Neil Nitin Mukesh's work front

He played the lead in his 2007 film Johnny Gaddar after which he was also a part of 2009's New York along with Katrina Kaif and John Abraham. He had a few failures and did a few films in the south. His recent film in the south was Saaho. He produced and acted in the 2020 film Bypass Road which is available on Netflix. He is yet to announce future projects.

But the actor is active on social media and many of Neil Nitin Mukesh's photos are with his daughter, Nurvi. In one of Neil Nitin Mukesh's photos, he showed his fans how similar his daughter looked to him as a child. See this image of his daughter next to Neil Nitin Mukesh's childhood picture here!

IMAGE SOURCE: NEIL NITIN MUKESH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.