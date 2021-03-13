Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares His Childhood Pic Alongside Nurvi, Says, 'papa Ki Beti Same Same'

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took Instagram to share his childhood photo. Along with his throwback picture, he also shared a recent photo of his daughter Nurvi. In the caption of his Instagram post, Neil mentioned, "papa ki beti same same" (like father like daughter). Take a look.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a childhood picture of himself alongside daughter Nurvi

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an old archived picture of himself when he was a child. Along with his pic, he shared his daughter's recent pic, indicating that the father-daughter duo looks exactly the same. The post received many comments from Neil's fans and followers who agreed that the duo surely looks similar. They also shared their love for the father-daughter duo with a string of heart emojis and smileys.

Image credits: Neil Nitin Mukesh Instagram

On January 20, 2021, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video mimicking his daughter. In the closeup video shared by him on Instagram, Neil is seen making goofy faces at the camera as his 2-year-old daughter constantly reminded him to wear his glasses by chanting "Papa, Chashma Pehno" in the background. The Saaho actor took the opportunity to lip-sync to his daughter's voice before finally putting on his glasses.

The actor has been sharing many pics with his daughter Nurvi which are adored by his fans. Along with his daughter, Nurvi Neil Mukesh, he also shares glimpses of his parents Nitin Mukesh, and mother quite often. Here are some adorable posts with Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter.

Actor, singer, producer, Neil Nitin Mukesh first appeared as a child artist in the movies like Vijay and Jaisi Karni Vaise Bharni in the 1980s. He then resumed acting in 2007 where he made his debut as the main lead in Sriram Raghavan's Johnny Gaddar which earned him a nomination for the Filmfare Award of Best Male Debut. He went on to star in acclaimed films like New York (2009) in which he starred with John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and Irrfan Khan. He also made his Tamil cinema debut in 2014 with the successful film Kaththi. Neil is known for his portrayal in films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and the trilingual action thriller film Saaho.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.