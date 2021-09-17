Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares Video Of Daughter Practising Singing With 'daadu'; Watch

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is known for giving his social media followers a peek into the interesting happenings in his life, including the adorable videos featuring his daughter Nurvi. The actor shares cheerful pictures and videos of his little girl, setting major family goals for all the netizens. Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, September 17, the New York actor uploaded a heartwarming clip of the toddler practising the seven swaras, tucked in her grandfather and singer Nitin Mukesh's lap. The duo can be seen enjoying the festivities as they hail Lord Ganesha towards the end.

The actor's social media handle is brimming with his daughter's photos from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, donned in beautiful traditional attires. He can also be seen humming 'Ganpati Bappa Moraya' with Nurvi in one of the recent clips. The two-year-old will also clock her birthday on September 20.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares daughter's adorable clip

In the clip posted by the actor today, one can see Nurvi decked in two small ponytails as she spends quality time with her 'daadu', who is sporting a yellow Kurta Pyjama. Nitin Mukesh, who is a renowned playback singer, can be seen teaching the toddler the 'Sa Re Ga Ma' notes, which she adoringly hums along, even mimicking his mannerisms. Neil, who is behind the camera, lauds her daughter, saying 'Very Good' as the camera pans to Lord Ganesha's idol, with the family cheering "Ganpati Bappa Moraya". The video's caption read, "Doing Riyaz with her daadu @nitinmukesh9 is a daily routine Nurvi enjoys the most. ❤️❤️ #gurushishyaparampara".

More on Neil and Nurvi's adorable duo

Recently, the actor shared his father and daughter's picture, in which the duo can be seen twinning in traditional red outfits. Nurvi is also donning a Maang Tika, as Ganesha's idol shines in the background. The actor titled it, "Sirf Daadu Ki ❤️".

Continuing the festive streak, Neil also uploaded a photo with his wife Rukmini Sahay, in which the actor has tucked Nurvi in his arms and wrote," 🤗🤗GANPATI BAPPA MORAYA !!". The picture-perfect family celebrated the festival with great pomp and fervour, and Neil revealed how his father turns into a child, 'waiting for his favourite Bappa to come home'. He also wrote about how the entire Mukesh clan starts preparing months in advance to celebrate the lord's arrival at their residence.

The actor got married to Rukmini Sahay in a traditional Hindu wedding that took place in 2017 and the duo welcomed their daughter on 20 September 2018.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM. @NEIL NITIN MUKESH)