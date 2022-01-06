Neil Nongkynrih's Demise: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kirron Kher Pay Tribute To Music Maestro

As the news about Shillong Chamber Choir founder and noted music composer, Neil Nongkynrih's demise surfaced online, many celebrities and other prominent people took to social media and expressed their grief on losing him. Even the Badhaai Ho actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a note mourning his demise and recalled the time when he hosted a talent show where Neil Nongkynrih showcased his talent on stage. On the other hand, India's Got Talent judge, Kirron Kher also expressed her shock learning about the composer's demise.

Neil Nongkynrih passed away at the age of 51 at the Reliance Hospital, where he was admitted on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A spokesperson of his group informed everyone that he was admitted to the hospital and passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 after surgery.

Ayushmann Khurrana mourns the loss of Neil Nongkynrih

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of the late Shillong Chamber Choir founder, Neil Nongkynrih in his Instagram stories and washed for his soul to rest in peace. He also recalled how he had the honour of hosting India's Got Talent when he and his choir, Shillong Chamber Choir showcased their talent to the world.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk

On the other hand, Kirron Kher, who has been one of the judges on the Indian talent reality tv show, India's Got Talent, took to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming one on the demise of Neil Nongkynrih. While sharing a beautiful picture of him, she stated that she was deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Neil who was the mainstay of The Shillong Chamber Choir. While recalling the time when he appeared on the show, she revealed how they became friends after he and his choir won India’s Got Talent season 2. She then expressed her grief on losing such a great talent so soon and stated that he will be missed.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and mourned the loss of an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir which enthralled audiences all over the world. He even extended condolences to the late composer's family as well as his admirers. Here's what he tweeted.

Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa