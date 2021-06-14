Neil Patrick Harris Birthday: To Which HIMYM Character Did Barney Stinson Say THESE Lines?

Neil Patrick Harris created a huge buzz when he debuted as Barney Stinson on the popular sitcom How I met your Mother. The show garnered immense popularity over time and the character of Barney saw stark success as the seasons of the show went by. The character was loved by many for his quirky one-liners and upbeat attitude. Several years after the show ended fans still relate and chuckle to certain one-liners by the character. As today marks Neil Patrick Harris' birthday, here is a quick quiz that one can take. If one is a true fan of Barney, here are some of his famous lines, one would have to correctly pick the person Barney said the following lines to.

Neil Patrick Harris birthday Quiz: Can you guess who these iconic Barney lines were directed to?

1) It's going to be legen...wait for it...and I hope you're not lactose-intolerant 'cause the second half of that word is...dairy!

A) To Ted

B) To Marshall

C) To Robin

D) To Lily

2) Believe it or not, I was not always as awesome as I am today

A) To Ted

B) To Ted and Marshall

C) To the whole group

3) A lie is just a great story that someone ruined with the truth.

A) To Robin

B) To Ted

C) To Lily

4) A Bro is always entitled to do something stupid, as long as the rest of his Bros are all doing it

A) To the group

B) To the water

C) To college students

5) God, it’s me, Barney. What up? I know we don’t talk much.

A) During Confession

B) At the Prison

C) At the Bus Stop

D) At the church



6) That’s what corporate America wants: people who seem like bold risk-takers, but never actually do anything.

A) To Robin

B) To Marshall

7) Think of me like Yoda, but instead of being little and green I wear suits and I’m awesome. I’m your bro, I’m Broda!

A) First meeting with Lily

B) First meeting with Ted and Marshall

C) First meeting with his Biological Father

8) When I'm sad, I stop being sad, and be awesome instead! True Story…

A) To People at the Pub

B) To another group at the Pub

C) To a girl at the Pub

D) To Lily, Marshall and Ted

9) It's like the universe was saying, "Hey Barney, there's this dude, he's pretty cool, but it is your job to make him awesome”

A) To Marshall

B) To his Brother

C) To Ted

10) Don’t say you’re gonna kill someone in front of airport security. Not cool

A) To Marshall

B) To Robin

C) To Ted

Answers

A) To Ted

C) To the whole group

C) To Lily

A) To the group

D) At the church

A) To Robin

B) First meeting with Ted and Marshall

D) To Lily, Marshall and Ted

C) To Ted

C) To Ted

image: Neil Patrick Harris Instagram

