Netflix India Playback 2021 Gives Comic Crossover To Famous Shows, Films; Netizens React

As the year comes to an end, Netflix India has brought some special crossovers of its famous series and films of recent times. The streaming giant on Wednesday released a Playback 2021 clip filled with unexpected twists to its Hollywood, Korean, Tamil and other films and shows.

Netflix India drops comic crossover video

Netflix India recently dropped the most hilarious and surprising video of 2021. The clip, filled with crossovers, began with Nawazuddin Siddiqui performing the Dalgona challenge in a Squid Game setting. Waring a tracksuit of No. 000 player, Nawazuddin as Gaikonde even asked the masked soldiers for a flavoured piece of Dalgona. The clip further saw Kartik Aaryan and Biswapati Sarkar debating about a terrorist in Dhamaka. Sima Taparia was also seen playing her iconic role while being seated with Maeve and Otis in the principal's office of Moordale High.

Shehnaaz Gill stole the show with her Punjabi in Lucifer crossover. The snipped saw Shehnaaz sitting with Lucifer and talking about her Bigg Boss elimination. Sonu Sood was also at his best as he was not only the hero of Hawkins but also a saviour for Kriti Sanon's Mimi. Sharing the clip on YouTube, Netflix India mentioned they wanted to commemorate the entire year in a video. To do so, they put their favourite shows and films in one clip with a hilarious twist.

Watch 'Netflix Multiverse' here:

Netizens react to Netflix Playback 2021

Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from fans soon after Netflix released the mini crossover episode. Shehnaaz Gill's fans were thrilled to watch her in Lucifer. A fan wrote, "I watched Netflix's playback 2021 crossover episode on tv & loved to see Shehnaaz Gill stealing the screen with her impeccable acting, her cute Punjabi & ethereal beauty!"

I watched Netflix's #playback2021 crossover episode on tv & loved to see #ShehnaazGill stealing the screen with her impeccable acting,her cute punjabi & ethereal beauty! Proud of you @ishehnaaz_gill u Litt up the screen 🔥 u are made for bigger things dt u rightly deserve ❤️🌟 pic.twitter.com/5Vvt7QDhM1 — Yashu✨SSS✨ (@ni_muh_toddungi) December 22, 2021

Shehnaaz speaking Punjabi, for a Lucifer crossover for Netflix!

She’s proof that stay true to yourself. Be you. The world will bend itself around you.

U dont need to become their version of perfect. You are your true version of perfection as is & Miss Gill is the epitome of it — Ayka ✨💫 SIDCEMBER ♡ (@wanderer_haven) December 22, 2021

Earlier, Netflix dropped a bunch of crossover posters with some hilarious subheads. These posters hinted at each Indian celebrity's crossover, including Shehnaaz in Lucifer, Sonu Sood as the new hero of Hawkins in Stranger Things Nawazudding Siddiqui in Squid Game and much more. The posters also fueled confusion among fans as they were thrilled to see their favourite celebs in some amazing films and shows.

(Image: Instagram/@netflix_in)