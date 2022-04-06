B-Town's much loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours have taken the internet by storm. Netizens are excited to watch their favourite couple tie the knot. As per the reports by Pinkvilla, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Apparently, the couple will get married in Chembur.

Netflix India gives a twist to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumours

Amid all the wedding rumours, Netflix India has dropped an intriguing yet edited video that features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a filmy avatar. The clip begins with Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's part as he looks into the camera, while the Raazi actor could be heard saying, "You know how long I’ve waited for you?", which is taken from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Netflix captioned the video, "These two would make a great couple in real life". Watch the video here:

Netizens say, 'they deserve each other'

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen hilariously commented that Netflix has secretly got the broadcasting rights to telecast their marriage, another one wrote, "Ohh is it... Never thought that way yeah they might look a nice couple....", one commented, "Alia helped Ranbir during the worst of times, they deserve each other", a fan said, "Damn the haters. These two look so good together", while others dropped hearts to the post.

Earlier, in the day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of an ad shoot that also featured the Rockstar actor. While doing so, Neetu also termed Ranbir as her 'heartbeat' and 'Jaane Jigar'. She wrote, "Ad shoot with my “ jaane Jigar “ (heartbeat)," as she uploaded the new photo online.

Ranbir and Alia to star in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will together share the screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the Magnum opus will have a theatrical release on September 9, 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film sees a notable cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others. The plot revolves around a man realising the influence of some old powers on him, and his association with the strong weapon from ancient Indian texts, Brahmastra.

Image: Instagram/@thetrendingvilla