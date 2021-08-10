Netflix's Emmy Nominated Show 'Indian Matchmaking' To Be Renewed For Season 2

The online streaming giant, Netflix is bringing back the Emmy-nominated show titled Indian Matchmaking for a second season, reported news agency, ANI. The show's matchmaker Sima Taparia, who shot to fame with the show's first season, will be returning to help people find their perfect life partners. Read on to know more.

Netflix is all set to bring Indian Matchmaking Season 2

The Netflix Original series had sparked many controversies ever since its debut on the OTT platform. However, Sima Taparia had bagged a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category. The Indian Matchmaking season first offered a look inside the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a comtemporary lens.

The eight-episode show that is based on arrange marriages had an ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with everyone's favorite and host, Sima. The show's popular line from the first season, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had taken over the internet since the show had premiered on the platform. Many people found the show regressive as it brought to light the bitter reality that is quite prevalent across the nation. Several people found it hard to believe that the matchmaking reality show was not designed as a comedy with numerous awkward pauses, choice of music and a few dialogues that left the viewers in splits.

The traditional idea of matching 'kundlis', finding a girl who has 'fair skin' and a 'good height' or is 'flexible' nature, and the matchmaker's commonly said advice- "You will have to compromise," makes up for most of the Indian Matchmaking. Bankrolled by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), LLC, Aaran Saidman, Eli Holzman, Smriti Mundhra, and JC Begley are serving as executive producers.

The online streaming site will also be renewing two other shows such as The Circle and The American Barbecue Showdown. The US version of The Circle will be returning for its seasons four and five. The show will be hosted by Michelle Buteau. On the other hand, The American Barbecue Showdown, which is a competition to crown America's Barbecue Champion. The show will be returning for its season two.

