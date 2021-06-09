Netflix's Ray Trailer 'looks So Cool' To Janhvi Kapoor As She Shares Her Excitement Online

The OTT platform of Netflix recently dropped the trailer of one of its upcoming releases, Ray. While fans have shown it immense love and enthusiasm, Ray’s trailer has also caught the attention of other professionals from the industry. Actor Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement about the same while sharing it on her social media handle. Her brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who stars in Ray in a pivotal role, had posted the trailer video on his own Instagram page, which she reshared on her story.

Janhvi Kapoor says Ray's trailer looks 'so cool'

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram page late on June 8, 2021, to share her thoughts on the trailer of Ray, an upcoming project consisting of four short films by Netflix. Sharing the IGTV video posted by her brother and Ray actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, on her own social media page, the Dhadak actor wrote about how good she thought it looked. Janhvi wrote in her story, “This looks so cool!!” Emphasizing how thrilled she was about the Ray trailer. The actor also added a fun Instagram sticker to her story, that said ‘so excited’ in big green lettering.

Ray release date, cast and more

Netflix’s Ray is all set to premiere on the online content streaming platform on June 25, 2021. Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey, it will star several talented individuals in striking roles. Other than Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor himself, the Ray cast will include many eminent actors like Kaykay Menon, Shweta Basu Prasad, Radhika Madan, Anindita Bose, Raghubir Yadav, Manoj Pahwa, Gajraj Rao, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and many more will be seen portraying interesting key characters.

Janhvi Kapoor's colourful photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram followers recently saw a bunch of vibrant photos posted of the actor. She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself wearing a bright orange co-ord set while happily posing away for the camera. In the caption, she shared a quote about the environment and how it’s a thing human beings share in common with all other creatures. “May we start to walk lightly on this earth the way that other creatures do. May we recognise that our environment is the one thing that we all share,” Janhvi wrote.

