'Yeh Ballet' Trailer: Netflix's Next Follows A Heartfelt Story Of Two Aspiring Dancers

Recently, Netflix India dropped the trailer of Yeh Ballet, a coming-of-age story about ballet dancing, directed by Sooni Taraporevala. Starring Manish Chauhan and Amiruddin Shah, Yeh Ballet chronicles the story of two boys from humble backgrounds in Mumbai who triumph over their circumstances and make their way to prestigious international ballet schools.

Reportedly, the film features Nishu, the winner of a dance show and his fiercest competitor Asif, his challenger-turned-friend. As per reports, the film is a movie adaptation of a 14-minute long documentary. Here are the details.

Netflix's Yeh Ballet Trailer is out!

As seen in the recently launched trailer of Netflix's Yeh Ballet, Nishu and Asif's lives take a dramatic turn when Saul Aaron, an aging ballet teacher, discovers them in a local dance academy in Mumbai. Saul pushes them to set out on a difficult yet fulfilling journey, mastering a dance form that is totally alien to them. They break through the shackles of society and family pressures to become the best male ballet dancers in town. The much-awaited film also features English actor Julian Sands, who is best known for his roles in films like 24 and Smallville. The actor will be seen playing the role of Saul Aaron, the ballet teacher, in the film. Take a look:

Fans react to Yeh Ballet Trailer

Behind every success story, there is a dream. So excited for Sooni's beautiful story #YehBallet trailer out tomorrow! @soonitara @netflix_in pic.twitter.com/hPHugVkG5k — Vijay Maurya (@urfvijaymaurya) February 10, 2020

(Image: Netflix India Instagram)

