Netizen Asks Sonu Sood To Send 'Kane Williamson Back To Pavilion'; Actor Gives Witty Reply

Since Sonu Sood has been making headlines for his philanthropic initiatives, he has been flooded with all kinds of requests, many of them being unusual. Right from those asking him for a car and other gadgets, some requesting him to drop cyclones to its place without causing danger, a few asking help to meet lover and even elope, the actor has often had interesting responses to these pleas. He did so again when he was asked by a netizen to send Kane Williamson back to the pavilion during the ongoing World Test Championship final.

Sonu Sood’s witty reaction to being asked to send Williamson to the pavilion

The Indian cricket team is battling against New Zealand in England to grab the coveted inaugural WTC trophy. The match has been hampered by rain with two days completely washed out, but Day 5 provided a close contest between the No 1 and No 2-ranked sides. With New Zealand starting the day at 101/2, India picked up three wickets towards the end of the first session as Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma took two wickets and one wicket respectively to help India come back into the game.

However, Kane Williamson continued to hold his ground at one end and kept the Indians at bay. The Kiwis skipper continued to torment India and though he kept running out of partners, stitched crucial partnerships with Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee to take his team past India’s total of 217. During his innings, a netizen tagged Sonu and wrote ‘please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do’

He eventually departed for 49, edging Ishant Sharma to slips and Sonu had a quirky response, "Our team has stalwarts who can send him back themselves. See, he has gone, isn’t it?’

New Zealand eventually took a lead of 32 runs, and India made 64/2 at the end of Day 5, losing the wickets of openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill/ Virat Kohli’s men will now have to bat out more than a session to save the match and the championship or put enough runs on the board to put New Zealand to bat and give a shot at winning the match.

Meanwhile, Sonu’s response to a netizen asking for an iPhone for his girlfriend had also gone viral recently. The Dabangg star had written that “uska toh pata nahi, but tera kuch nahi rahega.”

उसका तो पता नहीं,

अगर iphone दिया तो पर तेरा कुछ नहीं रहेगा😂 https://t.co/t99rnT8z22 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 22, 2021

