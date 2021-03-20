Last Updated:

Netizens Congratulate Carryminati As 'The Big Bull' Trailer Releases; Here's Why

Written By
Joel Kurian
2020 turned out to be a much talked-about year for Carryminati, after controversies surrounding his videos and becoming one of the most subscribed YouTubers of the country. To add to it, the online artist's debut in Bollywood was another talking point last year. However, before fans see the 21-year-old's acting in the movie Mayday, he has made a contribution to The Big Bull. 

Carryminati's 'debut' with The Big Bull

Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar is not acting in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull. However, his song Yalgaar is a part of the movie. A glimpse of the song, which has 216 million views on YouTube, in the trailer was enough for his fans to get excited. 

They sent their 'congratulations' to Carryminati, and even termed it as the 'journey from Yalgaar to The Big Bull.' Right from words like 'tripping' to promising to watch the movie only for the song, there were delighted reactions.

Even the music composer of the Yalgaar, Wily Frenzy has been credited as one of the music composers of the album. 

The Big Bull is reportedly based on the story of Harshad Mehta, known for committing the stock exchange scam in the 90s. As visuals of the trailer narrated the protagonist Hemant Shah's rise from rags to riches, the lyrics of Yalgaar about being hungry for success and working hard could be heard. 

Carryminati will be making his acting debut with Mayday, which has already gone on floors. The movie is directed by Ajay Devgn, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

 

 

