'Baaghi 3' Leaves Netizens In Splits After They Find Scenes Copied From 'Wonder Woman'

Bollywood News

The Trailer of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 was recently launched and netizens soon spotted similarities between it and Wonder Woman

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baaghi 3

Trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 recently hit the internet sending netizens into a frenzy. Users were swift to react on the third installment of the 2016 hit.  

Defies logic and science

While many users dished out hilarious memes and jokes, others pointed out that the movie defied all logic and science. Yet many pinpointed the fact that how can Shroff single-handedly take care of all the terrorists in Syria. 

Netizens also discovered that there were similarities between the movie and Hollywood action film Rambo given all the bandanas that Shroff wore. Kartik Kumar, a YouTuber posted a video that highlighted stark similarities between DC comic’s Wonder Woman and the movie. Soon, many took to social media to spot similarities in the two movies. 

Published:
COMMENT
