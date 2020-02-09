'Baaghi 3' Leaves Netizens In Splits After They Find Scenes Copied From 'Wonder Woman'

Trailer of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 recently hit the internet sending netizens into a frenzy. Users were swift to react on the third installment of the 2016 hit.

Defies logic and science

While many users dished out hilarious memes and jokes, others pointed out that the movie defied all logic and science. Yet many pinpointed the fact that how can Shroff single-handedly take care of all the terrorists in Syria.

Baaghi : One Man against one man.



Baaghi 2 : One Man against entire city.



Baaghi 3 : One Man against entire nation.



Baaghi 4 : One Man against entire world.



Baaghi 5 : One Man against Universe.



Baaghi 6 : One Man against entire Galaxy.#Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #Baaghi3Trailer — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 6, 2020

Physics : M I JOKE to you ...... Koi realistic scene he v ??? — ριуυ ℓσνєѕ ναяυи (@piyuXvarun) February 6, 2020

Read: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP-led Centre Over SC's Verdict On Reservation In Promotion

Read: Disha Patani Is 'proud' Of Tiger Shroff After Watching 'Baaghi 3' Trailer

Netizens also discovered that there were similarities between the movie and Hollywood action film Rambo given all the bandanas that Shroff wore. Kartik Kumar, a YouTuber posted a video that highlighted stark similarities between DC comic’s Wonder Woman and the movie. Soon, many took to social media to spot similarities in the two movies.

Read: Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Action Bonanza Hints Big Twist As He 'takes On A Country'

Read: Tiger Shroff Says “Main Phod Dunga” In Baaghi 3, Opens Up A Floodgate Of Hilarious Memes

#Baaghi3Trailer All scenes copied from Wonder woman#WonderWoman



Ronnie: Log rishto me hade par karte hain

Baaghi 3 Makers : Ham copy karne me pic.twitter.com/Bbd5mFY3lV — Kartik (@NotYourDirector) February 6, 2020

Wonder woman is like main Kya karu job chhod du — Sachin verma (@Sachinv90617314) February 6, 2020

Low budget avenger 😂😂 — Aiman Attar(Righterrr) (@attar_aiman) February 8, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.