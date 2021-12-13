Netizens Groove To 'Bigadne De'- The Latest Track From Ranveer Singh Starrer '83'

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to hit the theatres on December 24. In the biographical sports drama, the Padmaavat actor will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev. Ahead of the movie's much-anticipated release, the makers recently unveiled the highly energetic 'Bigadne De' song, voiced by Benny Dayal.

Released today (December 13), Bigadne De, composed by Pritam and sung by Dayal is a light-hearted energetic number showcasing the spirit of the Indian cricket team.

The music video gives viewers a glimpse into how the Indian cricket team prepared ahead of their big world cup match and captures the spirit of India's first cricket World Cup-winning team. Since its release, the track has garnered immense popularity, with netizens praising Pritam's musical genius and Benny Dayal's mellifluous voice.

Here's a look at the latest track from 83:

Cricket experts decode Kapil Dev's fielding strategy

Taking to his Instagram on December 12, Ranveer Singh shared a brief clip from his upcoming film where he is seen guiding cricketer Balwinder Sandhu, played by Ammy Virk, on the field. He also shared another clip from an event where the former cricketer is sharing the same anecdote with Kapil Dev. Krishnamachari Srikkanth and others are sitting with him.

At the event, Balwinder Sandhu recalled being told by Kapil Dev about the fielders he had set up in the stadium.

'83' plot & more

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is based on former cricketer Kapil Dev who led India into the World Cup in 1983. The teaser that was released on November 26 piqued the interest of netizens as it showed the nail-biting moment during the final match on June 25, 1983, at Lord’s in London.

Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev while the fans await the trailer revealing Deepika Padukone in the film who will essay the role of Dev's wife, Romi.

The movie also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in supporting roles.

(Image: PTI)