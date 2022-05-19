Netizens Hail 'Cannes Queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As Diva Creates Magic At Red Carpet

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@ebullient_k
Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made magic on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, May 18. Florals silhouettes can never go out of style and Aishwarya Rai proved the statement true with her extravagant black gown. Adorned by flowers, the Bollywood beauty walked gracefully at the French Riviera, thereby stealing the limelight.
As soon as the Cannes red carpet photos featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surfaced online, it created significant buzz on social media.
Upon seeing her Cannes 2022 look, an array of fans took to Twitter to heap praises on the 48-year-old star. While one netizen wrote, 'all hail Cannes queen Aishwarya,' another lauded her age-defying beauty. An ardent fan of the star also lauded her as an 'epitome of beauty'. Check out the reactions below:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2022! Yes! Gorgeous! #AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/pG7URtSwdH— Keeping Up With Aish (@aishrlopez) May 18, 2022
the queen is here y’ll looking gorgeous as ever 🥂#AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRaiAtCannes pic.twitter.com/d9x0Pf97u3— 🥀 (@heyyshonaaa) May 18, 2022
Just look at her man!! Does she look like she's 48 yrs old she is epitome of beauty 🥺❤️✨#AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan https://t.co/DKaa3L4unp— Teo (@sabyisluv) May 18, 2022
Cannes throne belongs to her 👸#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/OyO269jz8h— Aishwarya Rai 💙 (@my_aishwarya) May 13, 2022
What! a Beautiful face 😍😍Thank you #AishwaryaRaiBachchan for sharing this Beautiful HD Pics— Love you Aishwarya (@LoveUaish) May 19, 2022
🙏💐💐#AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/yzITjfTb55
As I always say, In portrait photography— Groovy (@BibaswanM) May 19, 2022
No woman can stand in same line of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ......
The camera only lover baby 🤧🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/43AfrGI0Vq
Mother of Pearl!!!— DJD (@jotham15) May 18, 2022
This face just keeps giving and giving. Slay, just slay!#AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/KqgMV8K7J6
🥰❤😍#AishwaryaRaiBachchan— Mazumdar (@Rmazumdar41) May 18, 2022
Queen Of Cannes 🌸 pic.twitter.com/tOSA4pDqb8
Like a Goddess 😇😇 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan— amrita guha (@amritaguha5) May 18, 2022
#AishwaryaAtCannes 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/XOnHRwFylJ
Everyone is a Gangsta until the Real One Arrives #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtCannes #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/AKZjY49Lwk— Kattar Aadmi (@MuhToddDunga) May 18, 2022
Watch and learn how it's done girls. This is an ICON, in the truest sense. Look at that sheer elegance.— DJD (@jotham15) May 18, 2022
She works that dress and how!!! #AishwaryaAtCannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/yjlgEMo53D
The Queen is here, folks! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan slays the red carpet of #Cannes2022, as always. 🖤💗 pic.twitter.com/IYdc1GlPtw— Big Bomber (@BBViralShorts) May 18, 2022
The Only face in the world.#AishwaryaRaiBachchan— Groovy (@BibaswanM) May 19, 2022
Thy Beauty Herself.#AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/y6PU2yqsFa
No One can literally match her ❤️— sharu (@SharzTweets) May 18, 2022
Ladies and Gentleman
the ORIGINAL QUEEN 👑 is here at Cannes#AishwaryaRaiBachchan#Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/Q5aO24EaGr
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan— sai ↯ (@isamika_) May 18, 2022
what kind of beauty is this 💓 pic.twitter.com/BuQdb4IcqU
her iconic fly kiss 😘👸🏻#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/8gRXaMHXQY— ✨𝙴𝚜𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛🌈 (@ethenk_only) May 19, 2022
Our Miss. World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the epitome of beauty, is gracing the Cannes red carpet again 🫶🔥#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtCannes #Aishwarya pic.twitter.com/8TliXJxtls— BTS ERA (@ebullient_k) May 19, 2022
Goddess of beauty ! 💜🥰— Mishkat Mahir (@MahirMishkat) May 19, 2022
Aishwarya rai posted this shot on her Instagram 😍#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/Z7cmJmg8qi
The Bollywood diva's stunning ensemble was designed by fashion maverick Dolce & Gabbana. The exaggerated floral detailing was accentuated with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longorio attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/tntAr61RZI— #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 18, 2022
Prior to this, she grabbed the eyeballs for making a statement in a hot pink Valentino suit as her first outfit of the festival. Aishwarya went for a monochrome look as she opted for matching heels and pink lips.
Upon touchdown at the French Riviera, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was gifted with a beautiful bouquet by the officials. She caught the attention of paparazzi outside the airport alongside daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan, where the trio briefly greeted fans and posed for the cameras. In the viral photos, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen sharing an infectious smile as she held the flower bouquet. Meanwhile, Aishwarya kept her daughter close while striking vivid poses.
For the public appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed in a Falguni Shane Peacock coat which was matched with black trousers. On the other hand, Aaradhya and Abhishek were seen clad in pink and blue sweatshirts respectively. Take a look at it here:
