Netizens Hail 'Cannes Queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As Diva Creates Magic At Red Carpet

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made magic on the red carpet of Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, May 18. Florals silhouettes can never go out of style and Aishwarya Rai proved the statement true with her extravagant black gown. Adorned by flowers, the Bollywood beauty walked gracefully at the French Riviera, thereby stealing the limelight.

As soon as the Cannes red carpet photos featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surfaced online, it created significant buzz on social media.

Netizens shower praises on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2022 look

Upon seeing her Cannes 2022 look, an array of fans took to Twitter to heap praises on the 48-year-old star. While one netizen wrote, 'all hail Cannes queen Aishwarya,' another lauded her age-defying beauty. An ardent fan of the star also lauded her as an 'epitome of beauty'. Check out the reactions below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit detail

The Bollywood diva's stunning ensemble was designed by fashion maverick Dolce & Gabbana. The exaggerated floral detailing was accentuated with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longorio attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/tntAr61RZI — #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 18, 2022

Prior to this, she grabbed the eyeballs for making a statement in a hot pink Valentino suit as her first outfit of the festival. Aishwarya went for a monochrome look as she opted for matching heels and pink lips.

Aishwarya's grand arrival at Cannes 2022

Upon touchdown at the French Riviera, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was gifted with a beautiful bouquet by the officials. She caught the attention of paparazzi outside the airport alongside daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan, where the trio briefly greeted fans and posed for the cameras. In the viral photos, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen sharing an infectious smile as she held the flower bouquet. Meanwhile, Aishwarya kept her daughter close while striking vivid poses.

For the public appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slayed in a Falguni Shane Peacock coat which was matched with black trousers. On the other hand, Aaradhya and Abhishek were seen clad in pink and blue sweatshirts respectively. Take a look at it here:

Image: Twitter/@ebullient_k