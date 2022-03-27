Netizens Hail Shibani Dandekar As She Rescues Dog Seen Being Abused In Viral Holi Video

Actor and VJ, Shibani Dandekar has been dominating the headlines after she rescued a dog that was being abused by its owners on a Holi function.

This act of humanity is being hailed by netizens in bulk. A video surfaced online in which two miscreants were assaulting a dog. The duo has been booked by the police under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Shibani Dandekar rescues a dog

A day after Holi, a video surfaced on social media in which two men could be seen putting colours on a leashed dog. The dog seemed to be uncomfortable and was continuously barking at them but they did not stop. The innocent creature was rescued from its abusive owners and was sent to a safer shelter by Shibani Dandekar. Her sister Anushka took to her Instagram stories and appreciated Shibani's efforts. Anusha wrote, "WE MANAGED TO RESCUE ROXIE AND SHE IS ON HER WAY TO A WONDERFUL NEW HOME! (sic)"

Anusha further wrote, "I don't know if you remember the story of those boys throwing colour on this sweet soul while she was chained to a wall... I can't show that video coz it makes me sick." She continued, "BUTTTT my sissy managed to get her saved! I am jumping with joyyyy ! Thankyou @shibanidandekar for getting her out of there. She is now moving to a happy, beautiful new home! The bestesssst happy eddig! (sic)".

Netizens demand stricter punishment for the accused

Netizens hailed this act of kindness by Shibani Dandekar and demanded strict punishment for the accused. One user wrote, "You are right, that crook should have been punished for animal abuse. But as far as I remember, that dog in that video was a full white colour, but here the woman holding the dog is of a different colour. I might be wrong though."

Shibani is definitely an animal lover and owns a pet dog, named Tyson Akhtar. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture featuring her pet. She could be seen cuddling Tyson and wrote in the caption, "Never known a love like this….Tyson Akhtar #dogmom".

(Image: @DhrutiWadkar/Twitter)