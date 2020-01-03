The Debate
'Shimla Mirchi': Netizens Say 'Rajkummar Rao Has Impressed Again'

Bollywood News

Shimla Mirchi, released on January 03, 2020, happens to be the first movie of the year. Take a look at what netizens have to say about Rajkummar Rao's film.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
shimla mirchi

Back in 2014, when Ramesh Sippy announced the cast of his directorial, Shimla Mirchi, the news caused a stir among the moviegoers. Now, five years after the announcement, the makers have released their much-awaited romantic drama, Shimla Mirchi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Shimla Mirchi narrates the tale of Avinash (Rajkummar Rao), who falls in love with Naina (Rakul Preet Singh) but in a whirlwind, Naina's mother, Rukmini (Hema Malini) falls in love with him. The love triangle directed by Ramesh Sippy hit the marquee on January 3, 2020, becoming one of the first Bollywood movies of the year. Here is what Twitter has to say about Shimla Mirchi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viacom18 Studios (@viacom18studios) on

Netizens review Shimla Mirchi

Shimla Mirchi that released on January 3, 2020, has garnered mixed set of reviews from netizens. There are many who have lauded Rajkummar and Hema Malini's performance. Here is what the netizens are talking about Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini starrer was released online a few days ago. The trailer that showcased a glimpse of Shimla Mirchi's quirky story, had won the hearts of the netizens, with many raving about the performances and the unique storyline. Check out the audience's reaction to Shimla Mirchi's trailer:

