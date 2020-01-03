'Shimla Mirchi': Netizens Say 'Rajkummar Rao Has Impressed Again'

Back in 2014, when Ramesh Sippy announced the cast of his directorial, Shimla Mirchi, the news caused a stir among the moviegoers. Now, five years after the announcement, the makers have released their much-awaited romantic drama, Shimla Mirchi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

Shimla Mirchi narrates the tale of Avinash (Rajkummar Rao), who falls in love with Naina (Rakul Preet Singh) but in a whirlwind, Naina's mother, Rukmini (Hema Malini) falls in love with him. The love triangle directed by Ramesh Sippy hit the marquee on January 3, 2020, becoming one of the first Bollywood movies of the year. Here is what Twitter has to say about Shimla Mirchi.

Netizens review Shimla Mirchi

Shimla Mirchi that released on January 3, 2020, has garnered mixed set of reviews from netizens. There are many who have lauded Rajkummar and Hema Malini's performance. Here is what the netizens are talking about Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi.

@Rakulpreet #ShimlaMirchi A sweet & spicy old-school romance. Rajkummar impresses yet again while Rakul is simply adorable; but its Hemaji who outshines everyone. Rameshji’s direction is simple and touches the emotional chord. Start this year with a little gem of a movie! (3.5⭐️) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) January 2, 2020

The maestro #RameshSippy is back with his Super sweet & much fun film #ShimlaMirchi A return to innocence. A return to romance. Bahut Maza aaya ♥️♥️♥️ @kiranjoneja @rohansippy @RSACE_Live pic.twitter.com/AVCXyURzSk — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 2, 2020

Shimla Mirchi: Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao And Rakul Preet Singh In An Unusual Love Story!



Watch the official trailer - https://t.co/wbZ0tVTH0z



Obtain Non-Exclusive Public Performance Rights of Music from Novex Communications.#Novex #Zee #ShimlaMirchi #HemaMalini #RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/h15nYYF4li — Novex Communications (@Novex_Official) January 3, 2020

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini starrer was released online a few days ago. The trailer that showcased a glimpse of Shimla Mirchi's quirky story, had won the hearts of the netizens, with many raving about the performances and the unique storyline. Check out the audience's reaction to Shimla Mirchi's trailer:

Just amazing #ShimlaMirchiTrailer Hema ji @dreamgirlhema you are just outstanding as always.. It's a treat to watch you again on silver screen 🙏🙏 — Kattar Hindu 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Avatar63219900) December 27, 2019

