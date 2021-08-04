Netizens Say 'made Your Dad Proud' After Virat Kohli Wishes For Late Father's Presence

The power couple of the Sports and Bollywood world, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl Vamika in January this year. Currently stationed in England, the Indian Cricket team captain sat down for a heart-to-heart with fellow cricketer Dinesh Karthik ahead of their five-matches Test series. The interview was met with a lot of positive feedback from the fans who sympathized with Kohli. Check out netizens' reactions here.

Virat Kohli wishes for his late father

In the interview, the cricketer touched upon his professional and personal journey. Talking about his later father, he said, 'He hasn’t seen me play for India. Now with our daughter, I see the happiness in my mother’s face. You sit down and think, what if he was here'. The interview tugged at the netizens' heartstrings who replied on the Twitter feed.

What a week it has been! ✨

Spoke to the superstar of world cricket about fatherhood, his love life, spirituality, social media, leadership and ofcourse Team INDIA ❤️

Coming soon! 🎥#ENGvIND @imVkohli @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/U0iNQYntzD — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 2, 2021

One fan made sure the cricketer knew how proud his father is by writing, 'You has made your Dad Proud Champ'. Many fans flooded the feed with heart emojis to show support to the showrunner of the Indian Cricket team. Some fans tweeted about how excited they were to watch the whole interview of Virat Kohli.

You has made your Dad Proud Champ❤️ — Viratian_For_Life (@virat_holics) August 2, 2021

King kohli 🔥 — Kohli Devotee❤️ (@_KingKohli254_) August 2, 2021

Doing a good job. Kudos. — Debjyoti Sanyal (@debjyotisanyal) August 3, 2021

More on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy. In the presence of family and friends from Bollywood and sports, the couple officially tied the knot on December 11, 2017. Virat Kohli opened up about meeting hs wife for the first time in the same interview stating, 'I joke around with everyone. I was joking around with her as well. She said, ‘it was the first time I saw someone around me joking about the things I have experienced as a child'.

They welcomed their first child together in January this year and named their daughter Vamika. The family is currently enjoying their time together in the UK while Kohli gears up for the test series. Sharing snippets from their getaway, the actor shared photos with his fellow teammates and their partners enjoying a group date in Durham. Vamika was also sported in her stroller. They also recently enjoyed a date in a park together as they adorable pictures of each other on their Instagram.

IMAGE- ANUSHKA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.