Netizens Slam 'hypocrite' Celebs For Posting 'Let's Smash Patriarchy' After Rhea's Arrest

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest for narcotics links turned out to be one of the biggest developments till now amid the multi-agency probe against her, in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. An interesting caption became a talking point on the day of high drama, as the actor’s T-shirt about ‘patriarchy’ was used by stars to support the accused. Following Rhea’s arrest on Tuesday, certain Bollywood celebrities began to circulate the rhyme as if to make some point.

However, netizens have slammed the celebrities for their “Let’s smash the patriarchy” rhyme, pointing out the level of patriarchy prevalent in Bollywood.

‘Roses are red’ caption on Rhea’s top

On day three was of her interrogation at the Narcotics Control Bureau office and eventual arrest, Rhea Chakraborty had worn a top with the caption, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.’

Numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, posted the same post on social media, and some like Sonam even wrote a quote about a ‘witch hunt.’

"End Patriarchy in Bollywood first"

Calling out the celebrities supporting Rhea Chakraborty, a Twitterati wrote, “Talking of patriarchy in Bollywood, the biggest stars are still men over 50: Amitabh Bachhan (77); SRK (54), Aamir Khan (55) and Salman Khan (54), & Akshay Kumar (53). Everyone's favourite lech, Mahesh Bhatt is 73. The top heroines are in their 30s. So, if they can't change this, they should shut up.”

Rhea Chakraborty arrested; factually fatal attempt to normalise drug-nexus

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday on day three of her questioning in the narcotics case. Her bail plea was rejected a court in Mumbai as she was sent to 14-day judicial custody till September 22. She was moved to the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.

Parallel to the 'patriarchy' rhymes, an attempt is also being made online to make it out to be that Rhea Chakraborty is being arrested because of something to the tune of 'she smoked a joint', though this couldn't be further from reality. While Rhea Chakraborty has fervently denied using drugs herself, it remains to be seen whether this is corroborated by the others in cross-questioning. What is assured though is that she has admitted to being a part of drug procurement in which her brother Showik was seemingly a crucial cog, and facilitated the activities of a lucrative drug racket with peddlers who are now in NCB custody as well - something rather more significant than what is being made out.

