Netizens Spot Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Padukone In 'Gehraiyaan'; Check It Out

As Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan recently hit the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, the viewers are expressing their love for the film as well as praising the performance of the cast members. Also, some of the fans spotted an interesting thing in the film that left the netizens in awe of Deepika Padukone and her sister, Anisha Padukone.

Did fans spot Anisha Padukone in Gehraiyaan?

As Gehraiyaan began streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the movie began garnering tons of love and appreciation from the fans. One of the fans recently expressed her delight at being able to spot Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha Padukone in the film during a scene where the movie gave a glimpse of the actor's table full of her family portraits. The fans further shared the screenshot of the same and also added the real picture of the same through Deepika's social media. In their childhood picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a white and blue striped top and a pair of blue jeans while on the other hand, Anisha can be seen wearing a full-sleeved red top with her one hand on her sister's shoulder. Take a look-

Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika Padukone among the family portraits! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SanvyoXpdY — pari (@apparitionnow) February 10, 2022

More about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan surfaced on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February 2022 and created a massive buzz among the fans in no time. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie featured a talented cast of actors namely Deepika Padukone as Alisha "Al" Khanna, Anaaya Anand as Young Alisha Khanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain Siddiqui, Dhairya Karwa as Karan Arora, Ananya Panday as Tia "Ti" Khanna, Naseeruddin Shah as Vinod Khanna, Rajat Kapoor as Jitesh, Pavleen Gujral as Sonali Khanna, Kanika Dang as Ketaki Arora, Deepak Kripalani as Raman Arora, Imran Chappar as Young Vinod Khanna, among others.

Gehraiyaan Soundtrack

The successful soundtrack of the film was composed by Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta while the lyrics were penned by Kausar Munir and Ankur Tewari. Lothika Jha, Savera Mehta, Shalmali Kholgade, Kabeer Kathpalia, Sarvesh Shrivastava and Skeletron voiced for the songs.

1."Doobey"

Singers: Lothika Jha, Savera Mehta

2."Gehraiyaan - Title Track"

Singers: Lothika Jha, Savera Mehta, Kabeer Kathpalia

3."Beqaaboo"

Singers: Savera Mehta, Shalmali Kholgade, Kabeer Kathpalia

4."Gehraiyaan" (Reprise)

Singers: Mohit Chauhan, Lothika Jha

5."Doobey" (Sickflip Remix)

Singers: Lothika Jha, Sarvesh Shrivastava (Sickflip)

6."Gehraiyaan" (Skeletron Remix)

Singers: Lothika Jha, Skeletron

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone