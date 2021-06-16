'Never Give Up Hope': Sonu Sood Gives Update About Bodybuilder Sushel's Health

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been helping people in these challenging times recently helped 32-year-old bodybuilder, Sushel, who is from Hyderabad. Sushel was infected with the virus a few weeks ago and his condition was critical for many days. Sonu took to Twitter and shared a video where the doctors gave an update about the sportsperson’s health and even thanked the actor for getting him hospitalised at the correct time.

Sonu Sood updates about bodybuilder Sushel's health

By taking the treatment from a hospital outside the city, Sushel couldn’t defeat the virus. After the actor came to know about his critical condition, Sonu Sood had shifted Sushel to Yashoda Hospitals and he was provided with an advanced treatment there. Now, the bodybuilder has defeated the coronavirus, which almost took his life. Not just funding the money for the treatment, Sonu Sood has been checking on his health regularly by making a call to the patient and staff.

A story that tells us "Never give up on HOPE"..Sushel's recovery is nothing short of a miracle, if you have hope in your heart and determination in your mind, u can win any battle. My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors at @YashodaHospital & well wishers 🙏@SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LuXQ0MMuQE — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 16, 2021

In the video, Sushel expressed his gratitude towards the Dabangg actor for arranging immediate treatment at Yashoda Hospitals and motivating him every day. The young athlete called Sonu his ‘brother’ for life. He also shared how the actor left no stone unturned to get the best treatment for him in the hospital. The doctors in the clip also spoke about the radical improvement in the bodybuilder’s condition and how he is recuperating from the illness now.

Sonu while captioning the post revealed that Susheel’s recovery was not less than a ‘miracle.’ He asked people to keep complete ‘hope’ in their heart and sheer ‘determination’ that nothing can go wrong. “ A story that tells us "Never give up on HOPE"...Sushel's recovery is nothing short of a miracle, if you have hope in your heart and determination in your mind, u can win any battle. My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors at @YashodaHospital & well-wishers,” he wrote while thanking the medical staff at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced a free IAS Coaching Scholarship for the UPSC IAS aspirants. The Sood Charity Foundation run by Sonu Sood launched a 'SAMBHAVAM' programme for the UPSC CSE aspirants on his Twitter account. The Sood Charity Foundation has collaborated with Divine India Youth Association (DIYA), Delhi Chapter. It aims to provide quality coaching facility, mentorship support, and personality development sessions to the UPSC aspirants.

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️

Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻



Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'.

A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative.



Details on https://t.co/yCWp4SYaFB pic.twitter.com/v5vrrF4LcZ — Sood Charity Foundation (@SoodFoundation) June 11, 2021

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.