New Complainant Claims He Was Asked To Doctor Aryan Khan's Chats, Issue Another's Fake SIM

In a new twist in the Aryan Khan case, another complainant has come forward to level sensational allegations claiming that he was asked to doctor Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and issue a fake SIM card in the name of independent witness Prabhakar Sail. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Manish Bhangale has claimed that two individuals name Alok Jain and Sailesh Chaudhary, allegedly linked to Sam D'Souza, had asked him to get a fake SIM card in the name of Prabhakar Sail. He also claimed that he was asked to look into the Call Record Details (CDR) of SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani and 8-10 others in the matter. The complainant has alleged that Rs 5 lakh were offered to him to do the job.

Manish Bhangale told Republic TV, "On October 6, two people came to meet me. One Alok Jain and one Sailesh Chaudhary. They said you have an important job. They had some 8-10 numbers they wanted the CDR of these people, one of them was Pooja Dadlani. Second, they had a backup file of WhatsApp chats, they said you have to add certain contents. It was saved as Aryan Khan chats. They also wanted me to take out a fake SIM card for Prabhakar Sail. They offered me Rs 5 lakh for this and they shoved Rs 10,000 was forcibly in my hand."

He added, "They said you're wasting your time in Jalgaon, come to Mumbai we have big work for you. One number was given to me, they said call us on this. That number was registered as Sam D' Souza on Truecaller. I was not given details, I was shown details. They told me they received my number from a friend in Gujarat," he added.

Witness allegations against NCB

Yesterday, another witness related to the Aryan Khan case had claimed that he was asked to sign 10-12 blank sheets of paper by the agency in the arrest of a Nigerian national, who was busted in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust. The claims come in line with the allegations levelled by independent witness Prabhakar Sail.

On October 24, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign several blank sheets of papers at the central agency's office in Mumbai in connection with the Mumbai drugs bust. Sail claimed to have overheard an extortion deal worth Rs 25 crore, which was brought down to Rs 18 crore. Out of this, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.