New Mom Priyanka Chopra Glows In Latest 'Happy Monday' Selfie; Nick Jonas Reacts

Global star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have embarked on a new chapter of their life as the duo welcomed their daughter into the world via surrogacy. The couple has managed to keep it low profile and has condemned sharing any pictures or videos of the little ones. Although fans across the world are curious to see Priyanka Chopra's child, they continue to respect the duo's request and decided to patiently wait till the couple share the pictures themselves.

As the actor is busy embracing her parenthood journey, she took some break from her work and social media as well. The Matrix Resurrections actor did not actively posted anything on her social media handle. But recently, she treated her fans with a 'Happy Monday' selfie.

Priyanka Chopra drops a stunning selfie

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous selfie. In the picture, the new mom sported a pink and light brownish coloured sweater. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup with a pinkish tint. Sharing the photo, the Bajirao Mastani actor captioned the post as "Just a pause. Happy Monday❤️". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section. One of the users wrote "You are looking like a doll ❤️ very graceful 😍" another wrote "Beautiful mama 😍" whereas other netizens simply dropped fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. Nick Jonas too took to the comments section and wrote "Gorgeous." Here take a look at Nick Jonas' comment-

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra welcome their daughter via surrogacy

The duo took to their social media account on January 22, 2022, and surprised their fans and followers with the news that they had become parents. They wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank You So Much". Several colleagues, well-wishers, actors and musicians from the film industry congratulated the new parents. Here take a look at the post-

Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram