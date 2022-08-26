New Parents Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Bring Their Baby Boy Home; Watch

Celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently on cloud nine as they recently welcomed their firstborn. Sonam Kapoor was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she gave birth to a baby boy on 20 August 2022. Six days later, the couple brought their baby boy to Anil Kapoor's residence.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were recently spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai as they brought their baby boy home. Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a white kurta, while Anand Ahuja donned a white t-shirt and black pants. As the couple entered the house, they were welcomed with a pooja ceremony. A video of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja taking their baby boy inside their home was recently shared by paparazzi Varinder Chawla. During the pooja, Sonam Kapoor smiled and waved at the media outside the house. Watch the clip here.

Soon after Sonam Kapoor and her baby boy came back to their home, Anand Ahuja and Anil Kapoor stepped out to distribute sweets to the media personnel. Anil Kapoor donned a blue kurta and white pyjama and smiled at the cameras. Happiness was evident on both Anand Ahuja and Anil Kapoor's faces.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to their Instagram handle on August 20 to announce that they have welcomed a baby boy. In the sweet note, the couple wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey."

"It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand," they added.

Anil Kapoor also shared a sweet note as he expressed his happiness about becoming a grandfather.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2018. After nearly four years, the couple announced their pregnancy via a beautiful Instagram post and received a lot of love from their fans.

(Image: @sonamkapoor/@varindertchawla/Instagram)