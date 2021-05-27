'New Superstar': Sonu Sood Reacts To Poem Recited By Little Girl On His Humanitarian Work

Actor Sonu Sood has now become a household name with his philanthropic activities and his noble gesture of helping the people in need. From arranging prominent healthcare facilities for the people to set up oxygen plants in the country, he is being truly credited with the title of ‘real hero.’ The actor has not just received appreciation from adults but has also become a hero for the children who praise him for his humanitarian work. Recently, the actor reacted to a little girl’s poem where she recited Sonu’s accomplishments and his work amid the pandemic.

A little girl recites poem for Sonu Sood

The little one spoke about Sonu Sood’s journey since last year where he rose in the eye of the public through his philanthropic work. She even praised his several initiatives that were launched for the public for their benefit without any greed. The girl recited how Sonu was the “solid rock” and the “binding agent” that helped people reach home so that they can meet their families, stood by the needy even during the night, and was “prompt in his reply” to the others.

To the real hero of india sonu sood bhai @SonuSood pic.twitter.com/acYoDwDQtE — Hitesh Jain (@Hiteshjdr) May 26, 2021

The girl also thanked Sonu’s mother Saroj for giving a “hero” to the world who with his selfless efforts has been standing up for the rights of the people and helping them out with his big heart. She even thanked his mother for keeping such a great man in her womb whose name and noble work will thrive for generations. The actor who was overwhelmed and happy with the poem called her a “superstar” and wrote, “Meet the new superstar.”

Meet the new SUPERSTAR ❣️ https://t.co/fu3LTgCDWh — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor who has been considered as the ‘messiah’ of the people for his work, recently received immense respect from the people who accumulated outside his residence in Mumbai. In a video shared by Manav Manglani, a lady was spotted tying rakhi to the actor and thanked him for all the good deeds he had been doing for society. The actor recently received honour in Andhra Pradesh after fans poured milk on his huge posters and portraits to acknowledge his work in the state where he has decided to set up the first oxygen plant.

IMAGE: HITESHJDR/ Twitter/ PTI