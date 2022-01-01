New Year 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Strike A Pose In Style; Fans Say 'beauty'

The arrival of 2022 was indeed happy for the stars of the film industry. Numerous celebrities of the film industry conveyed their wishes for the new year. Among them was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The actor had her daughter Aaradhya beside her, as they celebrated the New Year. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star wished her fans and followers love, peace, good health and happiness in the new year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes fans on New Year

Aishwarya was all smiles in a floral print dress as she clicked a selfie with Aaradhya during the celebrations. The little one showered love by making a heart shape with her hands, matching that with her locket.

Netizens shower love on Aishwarya Rai's post

Netizens were bowled over by the image and showered love on the mother-daughter duo. They used words like 'beautiful', 'cute' and flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

A week back, the pair had similarly posted a selfie on the occasion of Christmas. They looked beautiful twinning in matching red outfits in that image.

Aaradhya had celebrated her 10th birthday last month. At that time, her father, Abhishek Bachchan too was a part of the celebrations. They had set to the Maldives to celebrate then.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan did not wish fans per se, as he only dropped a selfie with his eyes closed, with the headphones on. In the caption, he wrote the date and mentioned it as '1.1.22', along with heart, folded hands and flag emojis.

Bollywood star wish fans on New Year

The other stars who showered love on fans were Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Paudkone-Ranveer Singh and some others who celebrated the New Year by going out on a holiday.

Kangana Ranaut visited the Tirupati Balaji temple and sought blessings from the Almighty.

Shahid Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora were some of the others who extended New Year greetings to their fans.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu marked the occasion by partying together. They had a grand meal, New Year hats and lot of pictures to ring in the New Year.