New Year Eve 2022: Where Are B-Town Couples Spending Their New Year Vacation This Year?

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, find out where these Bollywood couples are spending their New Year Eve 2022.

As the year 2021 is about to end, several Bollywood stars have jetted off from the country to spend New Year's eve with their loved ones. Every year, celebrity couples take a break and jet off to exotic locations to enjoy their vacation and this year is no different. Bollywood couples like Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the airport as they left the country. Read on to find out where these Bollywood couples are spending their New Year Eve 2022.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport earlier this week as they left for their annual New Year vacation. The couple who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, spent their New Year last year in Rajasthan. However, a report by Hindustan Times claimed that the star couple had jetted off to the island of Maldives. 

2. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have already kickstarted their New Year 2022 vacation in the Maldives. Akshay and Twinkle along with daughter Nitara jetted off to the island to not only celebrate New Year but also Twinkle's birthday that is on December 29. Akshay shared a video on Instagram while cycling barefoot and wrote, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday." The actor also shared a picture from his vacation with Twinkle as he wished her on her birthday and wrote, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina."

3. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 

Rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were also spotted at the airport this week as they flew off to celebrate their new year together. The couple recently impressed the audience with their performance in the biographical war drama Shershah. Kiara and Sidharth are also reportedly celebrating New Year's eve in the Maldives. 

4. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani 

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have frequently been spotted together for dinner dates and vacations but have yet to comment anything about their relationship. The two stars who celebrated their New Year’s last year together have yet again jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate New Year 2022. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their vacation on their respective social media handles. 

