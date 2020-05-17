Did You Know Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'New York' Was Loosely Inspired By A Fawad Khan Film?

New York, starring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nithin Mukesh in the lead, narrates the tale of three students whose lives change after the September 11 twin tower attack. The Kabir Khan directorial also features Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie released in 2018 and was one of Kabir Khan's first commercial successes. Here are some interesting facts about the John Abraham and Katrina Kaif starter:

Interesting trivia about Kabir Khan's New York:

New York, marked the second association of Kabir Khan and John Abraham. Earlier, the director and actor collaborated for Kabul Express. Meanwhile, both their collaborations were a success at the box office.

According to reports, New York was loosely based on a Pakistani film. The movie, titled Khuda Kay Liye, stars Fawad Khan, Iman Ali, and Shaan Shahid in the lead. The Pakistani film released in 2007 whereas New York hit the silver screen in 2009.

Reportedly, the John Abraham and Katrina Kaif starrer was originally helmed by Karan Johar. However, the filmmaker got busy with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), and the movie was shelved. But Aditya Chopra of YRF Studios wanted to make the film, so he brought Kabir Khan on board for the film.

New York, based on the twin-tower massacre occurred in New York, had John Abraham performing his first-ever nude scene. The actor reportedly shot for a bared it all for a scene in the film, which was the talking point during the film's release.

New York was the first time Katrina Kaif and John Abraham starred together in a film. The two played husband and wife in the thriller.

What's next for the cast of New York?

On the work front, John Abraham has a slew of movies in his kitty. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, among others. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi up for release. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of movies up for release. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein and Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan, among others.

