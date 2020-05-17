Did You Know Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'New York' Was Loosely Inspired By A Fawad Khan Film?

Quick links:
New York, starring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nithin Mukesh in the lead, narrates the tale of three students whose lives change after the September 11 twin tower attack. The Kabir Khan directorial also features Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The movie released in 2018 and was one of Kabir Khan's first commercial successes. Here are some interesting facts about the John Abraham and Katrina Kaif starter:
Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Wished his Wife For Her Folk Art Play In This Throwback Pic
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' Was Initially Offered To Irrfan Khan? Know More Facts
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Did Not Charge A Penny For 'Manto'? Know More Unknown Facts About It
Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Made Appearances In Various Television Shows Like 'CID', 'Yudh' & More
On the work front, John Abraham has a slew of movies in his kitty. He will be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, among others. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi up for release. On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a slew of movies up for release. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein and Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan, among others.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.