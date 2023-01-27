Newly-wed Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Misra's Intimate Wedding Party; See Photos

As Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot, their family and friends got together for a wedding party. As per pictures obtained by Varinder Chawla, the duo was seen merrily hanging out with their families together.

The fashion designer’s father and West Indies legend Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta smiled for the pictures. Similarly, Satyadeep’s sister Chinmaya Misra and mother Nalini Misra were also present.

More on Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding

Masaba Gupta shocked her fans as she made the announcement of her wedding to actor Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer made the announcement on Friday and had a court wedding with the actor. They met at the set of the fashion designer’s show Masaba Masaba.

Actress Neena Gupta took to Instagram and celebrated her daughter’s wedding with the actor. In the Instagram post, she said, “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai (Her heart is filled with love, gratitude, and peace as her daughter has finally gotten married today)."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced their marriage via Instagram. They posted about it in a joint post, and Masaba said in the faction that she married her “ocean of calm, this morning.” She added that she is looking forward to many years of “love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter.” She jokingly thanked Satyadeep for letting her pick what the caption said.

"Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and most importantly laughter,” said Masaba, in the post. She added in the caption, “And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

In the pictures, Masaba Gupta wore an elegant pink coloured dress heavily adorned with golden jewellery while Satyadeep Misra wore a light pink kurta, also coming from the House of Masaba.