Newly-wed Yami Gautam Asks Fans To 'radiate Positivity' On International Yoga Day

The newlywed B-town actor Yami Gautam has been making headlines ever since her intimate wedding with Aditya Dhar. Yami often shares glimpses from her everyday life via social media. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Uri actor asked her fans to stay positive as she practised Surya Namaskar.

Yami Gautam celebrates International Yoga Day

Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate International Yoga Day. The actor shared a time-lapse of her performing Surya Namaskar on a Yoga mat. She fashioned a red t-shirt and black track pants in the video. Yami also wore red bangles and some other ornaments from her wedding in the video. Through the caption, Yami asked her fans to radiate positivity as she wrote, "Radiate positivity✨ #InternationalYogaDay". She added a Buddhist mantra in the background.

The Vicky Donor actor enjoys a massive following of over 13 million on Instagram. The actor received over 400 thousand views on her video. Several fans came forward to shower love on her. A fan of Yami commented, "Buddhist healing mantra always work", while another one noticed the red bangles on her wrists. Others showered love on Yami with heart emoticons.

Details about Yami Gautam's wedding

Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on June 4. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family and close friends in Himachal Pradesh. The wedding of the Bala actor came out as a surprise for her fans as there were no speculations about their love affair. However, fans are now speculating that the two got together during the filming of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami Gautam's marriage photos

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to share several glimpses from her wedding. Yami wore a red saree with golden jewellery. Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar was dressed in an off-white ethnic ensemble. As Yami announced her wedding, she wrote, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya". Here are some photos from Yami and Aditya's wedding and pr-wedding festivities.

IMAGE: YAMI GAUTAM'S INSTAGRAM

