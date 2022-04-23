Last Updated:

Newlywed Alia Bhatt Looks Chic In Casualwear As She Poses For Paparazzi At The Airport

Days after her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the Kalina Private airport. The actor looked gorgeous in her casual wear.

Kriti Nayyar
Alia Bhatt
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Newlywed Alia Bhatt is out and about after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was spotted at the Kalina private airport today. 

Alia Bhatt
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Acing the casual look, Alia looked chic in a plain black top with blue denims. For accessories, she sported simple gold hoops. 

Alia Bhatt
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

While Alia has gotten back to her work commitments, Ranbir Kapoor was also papped in Manali alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the shoot of Animal. 

Alia Bhatt
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The newlyweds are gearing up for the release of their film Brahmastra, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and others in pivotal roles. 

Alia Bhatt
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia will also be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

Tags: alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor, Bollywood
