Newlywed Alia Bhatt Looks Chic In Casualwear As She Poses For Paparazzi At The Airport

Last Updated: 23rd April, 2022 20:53 IST

Alia will also be reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The newlyweds are gearing up for the release of their film Brahmastra, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and others in pivotal roles.

While Alia has gotten back to her work commitments, Ranbir Kapoor was also papped in Manali alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the shoot of Animal.

Newlywed Alia Bhatt is out and about after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was spotted at the Kalina private airport today.

