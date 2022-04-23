Newlywed Alia Bhatt Looks Chic In Casualwear As She Poses For Paparazzi At The Airport

Quick links:
Newlywed Alia Bhatt is out and about after tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was spotted at the Kalina private airport today.
Acing the casual look, Alia looked chic in a plain black top with blue denims. For accessories, she sported simple gold hoops.
While Alia has gotten back to her work commitments, Ranbir Kapoor was also papped in Manali alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the shoot of Animal.
The newlyweds are gearing up for the release of their film Brahmastra, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and others in pivotal roles.
